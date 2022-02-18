"#NoMoreBushyBrows" read a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on the late afternoon of Thursday, February 17. The department was proud to announce that a suspect had been arrested in relation to the Denver metro area bank robbery spree attributed to the 'Bushy Brows Bandit.'
Members of the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Douglas County SWAT, and the Parker police were involved in the takedown. The arrest took place without incident on Thursday.
While authorities have announced that a suspect is in custody, they have not released an identification.
The Bushy Brow Bandit robberies started on January 18, involving at least five banks that were targeted over the span of several weeks.
During his robberies, Bushy Brows had threatened a weapon, but reportedly did not reveal one. After each incident, he would flee the scene on foot.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Wow, That is great news to hear! Bushy Brows is done, hope for good too!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.