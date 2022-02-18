Bushy Brows Bandit

Photo Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department

"#NoMoreBushyBrows" read a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on the late afternoon of Thursday, February 17. The department was proud to announce that a suspect had been arrested in relation to the Denver metro area bank robbery spree attributed to the 'Bushy Brows Bandit.'

Members of the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Douglas County SWAT, and the Parker police were involved in the takedown. The arrest took place without incident on Thursday.

While authorities have announced that a suspect is in custody, they have not released an identification.

The Bushy Brow Bandit robberies started on January 18, involving at least five banks that were targeted over the span of several weeks.

During his robberies, Bushy Brows had threatened a weapon, but reportedly did not reveal one. After each incident, he would flee the scene on foot.

shdaingerj
shdaingerj

Wow, That is great news to hear! Bushy Brows is done, hope for good too!!

