The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released their official winter weather prediction for the United States and it calls for the return of La Niña.
Here's what that means for Colorado:
In general, drought is expected to persist in the western region of the country while it improves in the northwest. This improvement of drought will be the result of wetter-than-average conditions that are likely for portions of the Northern U.S., including the Pacific Northwest, the northern rocky Mountains, the Great Lakes region, the Ohio Valley, and western Alaska.
While some parts of the country will be seeing above-average moisture, that probably won't be the case in Colorado.
In the Centennial State, drought will be a concern. Spots already in drought will see that drought continue or worsen while places without drought will likely see drought conditions return – specifically in southeast Colorado.
When it comes to moisture, the upper two-thirds of the state is currently in the 'equal chance' zone, where there's an equal chance of above or below average precipitation throughout the winter season. That being said, the lower third of the state is likely to see below average precipitation. This is a particularly bad thing for the southwest corner of the state where 'extreme' drought – a three of four when it comes to drought severity – continues to persist.
It's also worth noting that nearly the entire state is predicted to see above average temperatures this winter season.
So, there you have it – Colorado will likely see a winter season that's a bit warmer than the norm with a chance of less snow in some spots, according to the NOAA. Expect drought to get worse this winter, too, with the state developing drought in areas where a wet late-summer helped to push the dry conditions back.
For current weather alerts and forecasts, check out the National Weather Service website.
(1) comment
Finish the story why don't you? Failure of what exactly?
