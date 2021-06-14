"No vaccine, no entry," says one bar in Colorado.
A bar in Denver is asking customers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to get inside, though the outdoor area remains open to all.
"We get it. It’s controversial," Bar Max wrote in a Facebook post published on April 3. "But we have many reasons why we are doing this."
The ongoing requirement was confirmed by communication with the restaurant last week with the restaurant stating: "If you aren't vaccinated yet, you are welcome to join us on the patio or grab a to-go drink."
Bar Max, a bar that remained closed throughout much of the pandemic, called it a "difficult decision" to welcome back only fully vaccinated customers.
“They can feel that relief and that enjoyment,” Bar Max Owner, Marshall Smith tells CBS Denver. “When customers are here with everyone vaccinated, they don’t have to socially distance, they don’t have wear masks, they don’t have to worry about it. It’s still peace of mind and comfort.”
Meanwhile, most restaurants and stores around Colorado have made the attempt to return to normal with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Most spots have opted to make masks optional, but encouraged for the unvaccinated, though proof of vaccination status is not required for entry. The topic of privacy around vaccinations continues to be debated in America, with the Florida governor going as far as to say that cruise lines will be fined $5,000 for each passenger that is asked about vaccination status.
Bar Max is located on 2412 East Colfax Avenue in Denver. The downtown bar offers boutique spirits, select wines, and beers, and a small curated food menu including fancy grilled cheese sandwiches. For more details, please visit barmax.co.
(1) comment
To quote the German SS:"Papers Please".
