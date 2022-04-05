One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy, Dave Chappelle, will be performing six surprise shows at Comedy Works in Denver this week.
"Dave Chappelle, mastermind behind sketch comedy goldmine Chappelle's Show, made a triumphant return to stand-up comedy in 2013. While he's beloved for his famous impersonations of Rick James and Prince, Chappelle doesn't rely on old material for his stand-up act, treating fans to an all-original show featuring extensive improvisation as he interacts with audiences," the Comedy Works official announcement reads.
Chappelle will be giving two shows a night from Tuesday to Thursday, the venue said. The series was announced and went on sale Monday morning for $156 per ticket. Within an hour it was completely sold out, according to a report from KDVR.
For those who were lucky enough to secure a ticket, Comedy Works will be enforcing Chappelle's strict no cell phone policy.
"Please leave your phones in your cars or at home. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat down. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected and no refund given," the announcement said.
The reason for the policy is to maintain the element of surprise, Chappelle said in a 2017 interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
