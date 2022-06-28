Officials from Airbnb, the vacation rental company, announced a new policy on Tuesday that globally bans parties at all Airbnb listings.
According to a news release from the company, "unauthorized" parties have always been against Airbnb policy. In 2019, the company issued stricter rules regarding parties at houses that "create a persistent neighborhood nuisance." A 24-hour hotline was also launched for neighbors impacted by house parties.
Then, in 2020, Airbnb issued a party ban, that imposed a maximum capacity of 16 people in a listing at a time, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year global drop in the rate of party reports. We’ve seen even more success in Colorado, where there’s been a 52% year-over-year drop in party reports," the release said.
The company has permanently prohibited disruptive parties and events. Last year, over 6,000 people were suspended from Airbnb for breaking the anti-party policy.
"The policy will continue to include serious consequences for guests who attempt to violate these rules, varying from account suspension to full removal from the platform," officials said.
This announcement comes just before the Fourth of July weekend, with some Coloradans likely renting mountain town Airbnbs to celebrate.
"As July 4 approaches, we will deploy more stringent restrictions on certain two-night reservation attempts. For example, we will leverage and amplify our technology that restricts certain local or last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb," the company said.
