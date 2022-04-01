Believe it or not, some Coloradans were lucky enough to spot the northern lights earlier this week in Colorado (video of that below). If you missed it, don't worry – there's good news, too. More opportunities to spot the night sky under similar spectacular conditions may be likely during upcoming months.
Two huge solar flares burst from the sun on Monday, unleashing what is known as a 'Cannibal' coronal mass ejection (CME). The event sent a storm of charged particles to the earth, creating an aurora borealis that was visible from some areas in northeastern Colorado on Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The video below shows footage of the Northern Lights captured by Colorado photographer, Erin Moe.
So there's an aurora in *checks notes* Colorado!#coab? #cowx pic.twitter.com/xhm3lKVAZ7— Erin (@GhostTrainPhoto) March 31, 2022
The red and pink ribbons of light shown in Moe's video were likely harder to see with the naked eye. According to a report by 9NEWS, 2003 was the last time that there was a geomagnetic storm big enough to produce the vibrant greens and blues that are generally associated with the aurora borealis in the state.
However, the sun could be getting more active as it settles into a new solar cycle. According to Almanac.com, the sun goes through cycles that last about 11 years each.
"When one 11-year solar cycle transitions to another, it starts quietly with low solar activity (called “solar minimum”). Then the Sun’s activity builds up to the cycle’s peak (called “solar maximum) when its magnetic field reverses. Finally, the Sun settles back down to a minimum before another cycle begins," the website says.
The current cycle is outperforming its NOAA forecasts, and is expected to peak in 2025. An increase of solar activity is possible leading to the peak.
If so, there may be more opportunities to see the northern lights in Colorado between now and then.
EDITOR'S NOTE: It might be April 1, but this is not an April Fools' Day piece. We published two 'prank' pieces already and are sticking to that. They're somewhere on our website, but you'll have to look around to find them. They're marked with a footer similar to this one. Happy hunting!
