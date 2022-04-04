After more than 20 inches of snow was reported in the town of Rosita last night, another blast of wintery weather is on the way to Colorado. While some spots could get big snow, wind is likely to be the most problematic hazard over upcoming days.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a high wind warning is in effect for the county from Monday evening until at least Tuesday morning. Winds of up to 80 miles per hour are expected, with damage, power outages, and difficult travel likely, as well.
According to the National Weather Service, this high wind warning isn't just in effect in Boulder County, spanning nearly the entire Front Range foothills area, including Fort Collins. Denver, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and much of the Eastern Plains are currently under a high wind watch, with winds up to 60 miles per hour expected in this region at least through Tuesday morning.
Gusty conditions are expected through Wednesday in much of the state, with more weather alerts possible.
Due to these strong winds, fire will be able to easily spread. Be aware of conditions and active alerts in your area and avoid burning in windy conditions.
If in an area experiencing strong winds, avoid winds and avoid being outside. Trees may fall and debris is likely to go airborne.
Find additional information on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.