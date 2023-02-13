According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, additional members of the endangered black-footed ferret species have been released in Colorado.
Nine ferrets were released last Tuesday at Soapstone Natural Area and Meadow Springs Ranch, with both of these locations found north of Fort Collins. These spots were selected due to thriving prairie dog colonies in the area, with this species serving as the main source of food for the ferrets.
The black-footed ferrets that were released were born at Toronto Zoo as part of its black-footed ferret conservation recovery program. Population numbers of the black-footed ferret were once so low that the animal was believed to be extinct, shocking the public when it was found alive in Wyoming in 1981. Since Colorado Parks and Wildlife became involved in the reintroduction process, more than 500 black-footed ferrets have been released in the state.
Known as North America's only native ferret species, reintroduced ferrets get some practice at the wild lifestyle before leaving their artificial habitats behind. In this case, the animals underwent a 30-day 'preconditioning' phase in which they learned about how to survive the prairie environment.
According to the National Parks Service, prairie dogs tend to make up an estimated 90 percent of the typical black-footed ferret's diet, making the presence of a healthy prairie dog colony crucial to the survival of these tiny predators. A report on the matter states that one ferret will eat one prairie dog about every three days – more than 100 each year.
While urban development and other predators can be threats that prairie dog communities face on a regular basis, plague is also a major concern. To help counteract this, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff distributes peanut butter pellets laced with plague vaccine in the colonies.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife also "gave credit to landowners willing to support black-footed ferrets on their property for their crucial, unique role in the conservation effort."
“It’s the sort of thing you dream about being involved with,” said CPW Species Conservation Coordinator Tina Jackson. “It’s due to the amazing partnerships and people. We’re super proud Colorado is a big part of the recovery.”
(5) comments
They should have a method of contacting this group to see about reintroducing the black ferrets into areas where prairie dogs need to be removed for commercialization or other needs. I would rather see the ferrets make a meal of them than to see the prairie dogs gassed!
Releasing predators into the wild? Won't somebody please think of the children? Or the cattle that wander everywhere that nobody seems to care about unless government compensation is mentioned?
Hmm, haven't heard of any ferrets attacking cattle. They have been known to bite children whose parents thought it a good idea to keep them as pets, but I don't think there's much danger of that with these that will be in the wild as long as responsible adults teach kids to leave them alone.
Please don't shoot them. Gunners, in their desire to blast prairie dogs, wouldn't care if ferret was in their sights. It would be a bonus. Leave the prairie dogs alone too.
I am excited for the black footed ferret! This is going to sound totally off subject, but it is related to the value we are allowed to place on the lives of animals headed for extinction, the care we show to nurse them back into a zone of safety, after they gain some survival skills... I mean, that is GREAT! As a non-choiced, non-stable, unhoused human being, I am sincerely, well... *jealous*! My husband died on the floorboard of a vehicle, which we had intended to run from crooked law enforcement officers, from two counties, in, after a harrowing, tortuous experience of extended court dates that we fought, he was found not guilty of finally, and that I won't describe here, further. I love Colorado. My husband did too, though he had formerly lived elsewhere before coming for me and living through... wait, he expired, though. Well, that he did *not* live through, while wondering, "Why his country had betrayed him." I wonder the same, also, and to his family, full of his sons and all his adopted clan... he was fully endangered, yet no one even paid attention to him dying. They only waited for him to. Maybe so he couldn't sue them? I, then, continue on... almost 16 months later, still looking for the safety, security, and stability of a Home. Can I live with the ferrets? I love ferrets.
