Yep – it's one of those days, again... when there are so many different types of weather warnings activated in Colorado that it almost seems like fake news. The National Weather Service's prediction of a week of "fire and ice" is turning out to be quite accurate.
According to the National Weather Service, nine different types of weather alerts are currently activated in various parts of Colorado, including:
- Winter storm warning – There's a big storm rolling into the state on Friday that's going to stick around for a few days. Power outages are a key threat. Read more about that here.
- High wind warning – Gusts up to 60 miles per hour might take place in northwest Colorado through this evening. A high wind warning also exists across the border in Wyoming.
- Red flag warning – Fire conditions are dangerous in much of the state today (and possibly tomorrow, too).
- Winter weather advisory – There's a big storm rolling into the state on Friday that's going to stick around for a few days. Power outages are a key threat. Read more about that here.
- Wind advisory – This one is active on the western edge of the state, where winds may occur that can blow around unsecured objects and may down tree limbs.
- Winter storm watch – There's a big storm rolling into the state on Friday that's going to stick around for a few days. Power outages are a key threat. Read more about that here.
- Hard freeze warning – A major temperature swing is likely to bring temperatures around much of Colorado below freezing in upcoming days. See what this shift might look like between Thursday and Friday here, with even colder temps expected on Saturday in most places.
- Air quality alert – Parts of southwest Colorado have smoke in the air from the Plumtaw fire (which grew again).
- Hazardous weather outlook – This alert is issued when hazardous weather impacts may be on the horizon, often looking seven days out. Spoiler alert – the snow is expected to have a negative impact on travel.
All of these alerts are subject to rapid change.
To see the warnings specific to your area, including when specific warnings are set to expire, visit the National Weather Service website.
