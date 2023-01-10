A security guard working for Lempira Night Club in Denver has been arrested after he allegedly shot a man that later died, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department.
Police were alerted to a possible shooting at the club, located at 1452 N. Uinta Street, at about 12:30 AM on Tuesday. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound roughly a block away from the club. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Dante Pacheco-Rodriguez. He is being held on investigation of First Degree Murder and five counts of investigation of attempted murder.
No further information was made available.
A determination on official charges has not yet been finalized by the Denver District Attorney's Office.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.