Car moves along an asphalt road during a snow storm. Photo Credit: IGOR KUTNII (iStock).

Photo Credit: IGOR KUTNII (iStock).

 IGOR KUTNII

According to the National Weather Service, snow squalls and whiteout conditions will be possible on Wednesday night in Colorado. Impacts will be most likely in the mountains, with the heaviest snowfall expected to take place this evening.

In terms of snowfall potential, around three to six inches of snow will fall in areas above 9,000 feet of elevation, with up to four inches in mountain valleys and less in the plains. While that's not much snow compared to other winter weather events that have occurred thus far this season, rapid snowfall combined with strong winds will likely be factors that limit visibility in a dangerous way.

The National Weather Service is also warning of frigid wind chills dipping lower than negative 20 degrees on Thursday morning. Coldest chills will be in the mountain region. For example, the windchill in the Wolf Creek Pass area is expected to hit negative 22.

See expected snow totals below, but remember, while totals are a bit lower than those of many snow forecasts, snow squalls could create a dangerous situation.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

A projection of expected winds can be found below:

As a result of the incoming weather, a 'winter weather advisory' has been issued in the northwest corner of the state. Be prepared for slick conditions.

Find additional information on the National Weather Service website.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.