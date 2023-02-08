According to the National Weather Service, snow squalls and whiteout conditions will be possible on Wednesday night in Colorado. Impacts will be most likely in the mountains, with the heaviest snowfall expected to take place this evening.
In terms of snowfall potential, around three to six inches of snow will fall in areas above 9,000 feet of elevation, with up to four inches in mountain valleys and less in the plains. While that's not much snow compared to other winter weather events that have occurred thus far this season, rapid snowfall combined with strong winds will likely be factors that limit visibility in a dangerous way.
The National Weather Service is also warning of frigid wind chills dipping lower than negative 20 degrees on Thursday morning. Coldest chills will be in the mountain region. For example, the windchill in the Wolf Creek Pass area is expected to hit negative 22.
See expected snow totals below, but remember, while totals are a bit lower than those of many snow forecasts, snow squalls could create a dangerous situation.
A projection of expected winds can be found below:
Cold front incoming tomorrow afternoon! 🍃— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 7, 2023
Main impact will be strong winds beginning late afternoon, continuing through Thursday. A few light-moderate snow showers for I-25/plains as front comes through. Bursts of heavier snow possible in the mountains through Wed evening #COwx pic.twitter.com/8pW8Flg00P
As a result of the incoming weather, a 'winter weather advisory' has been issued in the northwest corner of the state. Be prepared for slick conditions.
Find additional information on the National Weather Service website.
