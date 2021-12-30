Not much has changed in the New Year's forecast for Colorado, with parts of the mountain region still expected to get multiple feet of snow Thursday through Saturday. One key development as the holiday weekend approaches has been an intensification of wintery weather along the northern Front Range and northern plains.
The map below shows the most likely snowfall scenario through Saturday afternoon, provided by the National Weather Service:
This next map shows the probability of places around the state getting at least an inch of snow:
Strongs winds are expected to accompany snowfall, severely limiting visibility. Travel, especially in the mountains, is expected to get dangerous. Expect delays.
Snowfall is expected to taper off as New Years Day progresses, though travel impacts may last longer than that.
Multiple winter storm warnings and other weather-related alerts have been posted around Colorado. Those can be seen here.
