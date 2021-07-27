A new wildfire sparked in Colorado, dubbed the Skull Creek Fire. Growing to 82 acres by Monday evening, the fire is threatening 20 structures and is burning mostly on BLM land, approximately 14 miles north of Rangely.
The fire is named the Skull Creek Fire for its proximity to the Skull Creek community. Seven homes in the immediate area – within a mile radius of the blaze – received a pre-evacuation notice.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Dry conditions are present.
Few additional details have been released.
