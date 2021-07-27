Stock photo showing how a fire pushed into dry terrain. Photo Credit: josemoraes (iStock).

Stock photo showing how a fire pushed into dry terrain. Photo Credit: josemoraes (iStock).

 josemoraes

A new wildfire sparked in Colorado, dubbed the Skull Creek Fire. Growing to 82 acres by Monday evening, the fire is threatening 20 structures and is burning mostly on BLM land, approximately 14 miles north of Rangely.

The fire is named the Skull Creek Fire for its proximity to the Skull Creek community. Seven homes in the immediate area – within a mile radius of the blaze – received a pre-evacuation notice.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Dry conditions are present.

Few additional details have been released.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.