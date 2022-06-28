A new wildfire was reported in Colorado on Monday night and its already reached more than 100 acres in size. Dubbed the Halligan Fire, the blaze is burning about 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins at Halligan Reservoir.
Though a Tuesday morning report put the fire at about 50 acres, hours later, it was mapped at 125 acres with no containment. At last report, no structures were threatened, but the rugged nature of the terrain was making the response more difficult.
Both ground and aerial resources are being used to combat the blaze.
While large flames can be seen in images taken overnight, images taken on Tuesday appear to show a calmer situation.
No read flag warning is present in the area at this time, though there is elevated fire risk due to low humidity and wind, according to the National Weather Service.
Find additional updates from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.