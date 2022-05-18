A new wildfire has rapidly grown near Pagosa Springs, in southwest Colorado, prompting mandatory evacuations.
Sparking on Tuesday with the cause currently under investigation, the 'Plumtaw Fire' was last estimated at 600 acres yesterday evening at about 9 PM. This estimate was up from the 323 acres that was reported around 6 PM, the 50 to 70 acres that was reported around 5 PM, and the 10 acres that was reported around 3 PM. A Wednesday morning update on InciWeb announced that the fire did grow more overnight without a specific estimate on additional acreage, though a tweet from the Forest Service stated that the blaze has now "reached Fourmile Road."
A mandatory evacuation notice was issued for the 'Lost Valley of the San Juans' neighborhood in Mineral County.
The blaze is being fueled by Ponderosa pine, Gambel oak, and mixed conifer. There is currently no containment.
Continued hot, dry, and windy conditions in the area will likely add challenges to the fight against the blaze. While much of the state is expected to see a massive temperature drop this weekend, Pagosa Springs will likely still have highs in the 70s.
Find the most up-to-date information about this wildfire on the InciWeb website.
