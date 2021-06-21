UPDATE: This wild fire has since been reported at 1,424 acres. Find more information here.
The Sylvan Fire, located just 12 miles south of Eagle, Colorado, has grown to 180 acres with 60 firefighters currently working the blaze. Not only has the blaze resulted in a number of evacuations and closures, including that of Sylvan Lake State Park, the blaze also poses a threat to the power infrastructure in the area.
First reported around 3:15 PM on Sunday, this ski country fire has quickly grown, tearing through spruce and fir trees. The general area of the blaze is approximately half a mile southwest of Sylvan Lake State Park, in White River National Forest. Firefighters are working to protect structures found in the state park, should the fire start burning within the park's boundaries.
According to the official InciWeb report, the key threat to the power infrastructure comes in the form of a major powerline being located in the burn area. It is unclear how extensive the impact of damage to this powerline could be.
Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders related to the fire are subject to rapid change. An up-to-date breakdown can be found via an official source here. The map also shows road closures in place.
The cause of this fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.
Eagle, Colorado is located in Eagle County, which is also home to Vail, home to the resort by the same name. Beaver Creek Resort is also located in this county. The blaze is currently closer to Beaver Creek – approximately 15 miles away, while it's roughly 22 miles from Vail Resort. It's also worth noting that the blaze is about 13 miles from Mount of the Holy Cross, a popular fourteener. While these areas are not currently threatened by the fire, smoke may be visible and could impact outdoor recreation should the blaze grow.
Find more updates on the official InciWeb reporting page for this blaze.
