According to a Wednesday morning update from Colorado State Patrol, Wild Cow Fire "has erupted northwest of Fruita", impacting travel for those headed to the popular Country Jam music festival in Loma, just a few miles away.
Concert-goers have been instructed to use Interstate 70 for travel, as firefighting crews will be using Highway 6 and Highway 50 between Fruita and Mack.
At last update, which was released on June 22 around 3 PM, the Wild Cow Fire was estimated at 248 acres with a high level of activity. It's located south of Baxter Pass in Garfield County. It is likely the acreage will increase with Wednesday's update.
Country Jam Music Festival is set to last from June 24 to June 26 in Loma, which is just west of Grand Junction.
