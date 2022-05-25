At about 4:45 PM on Tuesday afternoon, a wildfire sparked near the town of Durango on Perins Peak. It prompted a pre-evacuation notice that is still active, with the blaze last mapped at about 105 acres as of last night.
While the proximity to town is concerning, officials have announced that cool temperatures and calm overnight conditions prevented the blaze from growing more. Fire suppression efforts are set to continue on Wednesday.
The pre-evacuation notice is in place for a large area northwest of downtown, north of Highway 160 and west of Dry Gulch. While the fire has grown since first being spotted, the last report from officials indicated that it was not growing toward the town.
Trails and recreation areas in the vicinity of the fire have been impacted. The public is instructed to avoid the area.
Some of the most up-to-date information about the Perins Peak Fire can be found on the Durango Fire Rescue Twitter page.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.