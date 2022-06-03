A new wildfire sparked on the Southern Ute Indian (SUIT) Reservation, near Southwestern Colorado's Ignacio, on Friday afternoon, according to tribe officials.
The fire, dubbed the Bear Dance Fire, ignited at around 12:40 PM at the Bear Dance Campground. According to the most recent report, the fire has grown to about five acres and is moving north along Pine River.
"The Southern Ute tribal campus has been evacuated. Housing developments along CR 517 and homes along CR 516 north towards Sundance Road are in pre-evacuation," SUIT officials said.
All SUIT offices and the Sky Ute Casino and Resort have also been evacuated.
Thousands are without power in Ignacio and Bayfield to allow crews to safely fight the blaze. Aerial firefighting efforts are underway.
"We shut off power to 3,235 members in Bayfield and 2,496 members in Ignacio at roughly 1:30 p.m. today in close consultation with local authorities fighting a fire near the Sky Ute Casino Resort in Ignacio, Colorado. Our infrastructure is directly on top of the drop zone, so lines were de-energized to allow fire crews to drop water and retardant safely," the La Plata Energy Association said in a Facebook post at 2:46 PM.
The Southern Ute Police Department Dispatch line has been affected by the outage. Officials are asking residents to call (970) 563.2820 in case of emergencies.
Some of the most up-to-date information about the Bear Dance Fire can be found on the SUIT Twitter page.
Details of this fire are subject to rapid change.
