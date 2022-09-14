A new record has been reportedly set on the Manitou Incline, according to a representative that works with the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.
Team Salomon International runner Rémi Bonnet, of Switzerland, claims to have climbed the infamous 0.9-mile, 2,000-foot-gain route in just 17 minutes and 25 seconds on the morning of September 14. This is 20 seconds faster than the official record of 17:45, set by Joseph Gray in 2015
According to Bonnet, the altitude of the climb made it very tough. The elevation of Manitou Springs is 6,412 feet above sea level.
Look for more details on this new record in hours and days to come. The record is currently considered 'unofficial,' though that status may change.
The Manitou Incline is extremely noteworthy as one of the more strenuous climbs in Colorado. It takes most people more than an hour to finish despite it's seemingly short length. It can be described as a rugged, steep staircase that stretches into the sky.
