A $65 million dollar project is almost finished on the 14,115-foot summit of America's most famous mountain – Pikes Peak.
The new 38,000-square foot "Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center" is on track to open in June 2021, just in time for peak climbing season and the reopening of the Cog Railway.
As a result of the continued construction, the Pikes Peak summit will remain closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until June 15, instead of May 23. Spring weather is blame for delays which resulted in the extended closure.
“We are all anxiously awaiting the opening of the new Summit Visitor Center and the reopening of the summit, and we understand that extending the summit closure is an inconvenience for visitors who have planned and are expecting to be able to visit the summit of Pikes Peak,” said Jack Glavan, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain manager. “We thank visitors for their patience as we work to complete the project. Until we can open to the summit once again, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain will continue to offer a 20% discount on entrance fees for guests.”
The new summit house will include a kitchen, several dining areas, a retail center, and open-air decks for enjoying sweeping mountain views, as well as interactive displays and exhibits showcasing the history of the fourteener.
The official opening date will be announced at a later time due to the uncertainty of weather conditions at the summit, says the City of Colorado Springs.
The old summit house (originally built in 1963) has been demolished, bringing an end to more than 50 years of operation.
Parking is expected to be limited when the summit reopens, with a shuttle service running from Devils Playground to the summit.
The complex is being constructed by GE Johnson and designed by Baltimore-based GWWO Architects in collaboration with RTA Architects of Colorado Springs. The plan also incorporates input from hundreds of Pikes Peak-area residents between 2015 and 2017.
For more details, please visit PikesPeakColorado.com or call 719-385-7325.
