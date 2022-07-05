A new study by the U.S. Forest Service hopes to answer decades worth of questions about the water source for the Hanging Lake, in Glenwood Canyon
“We really don’t know much about the specific sources of water that spills from Spouting Rock above Hanging Lake,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis said in a news release.
The beloved lake, located in White River National Forest, closed in July 2021 due to mudslides in the Grizzly Creek Fire’s burn scar area. The debris flows destroyed major areas of Hanging Lake trail.
“The 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire highlighted the need for the Forest to better understand the hydrology of the area to help protect the source water for Hanging Lake," he said.
Researchers began the study in Fall 2021, using a a dye-tracing method. They introduced dye to the East and West Forks of Deadhorse Creek above Hanging Lake, and the French Creek drainage.
"Tracer dye introduced into the West Fork of Deadhorse Creek was detected in Hanging Lake, even though there is no surface connection between the two […] The straight-line distance between the West Fork dye introduction site and Hanging Lake is approximately 5.5 miles, with an approximate elevation change of 2,520 feet," the release said.
Researches also identified a ground water connection between the Deadhorse Creek to the French Creek drainage, the release said.
“These preliminary results highlight the complexity of the cave and karst geology of this area, which contributes to Hanging Lake’s special features,” Wood said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.