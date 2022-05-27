There's a new option for those seeking to reach Colorado's central mountain region from Denver and it's actually pretty affordable.
Officially launched for Memorial Day Weekend, Bustang now offers its 'Pegasus' shuttle route, which starts at Denver Union Station and ends in the town of Avon, traveling I-70. Stops along the way include the Federal Center Station in Denver, Idaho Springs (at request), Frisco, and Vail. In terms of travel time, the full route is estimated to take 2.5 hours one-way.
The shuttles come equipped with USB ports, outlets, and WiFi.
According to the website, fares vary depending on the destination. A ride from Union Station to Idaho Springs costs $6, while a ride to Vail or Avon costs $20. A ride to Frisco lands in-between, costing $13. Round-trip rides require a ticket purchase for each direction.
It's also worth noting that all rides are half-price through June 30, according to a post on the Bustang Facebook page.
Pegasus rides are offered Thursday through Monday.
Find out more about this new service and make reservations here.
