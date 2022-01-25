In case you haven't heard, a new rule was implemented in Denver in January 2022 and it may be something you notice during your next dining experience.
Denver restaurants and third-party delivery services are no longer allowed to provide single-use items, such as utensils or condiments, except upon customer request, according to a new ordinance approved by the Denver City Council.
The ordinance, called #SkiptheStuff, aims to reduce waste from restaurant takeout and delivery orders.
“This is a simple and effective way to reduce our collective waste,” said Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer in a press release on Monday.
“Businesses can save money on single-use items by only providing what is requested, and customers will no longer need to landfill items when they use their own silverware, spices or condiments at home," she said.
Restaurants will be required to post signs about the ordinance. For resources or more information, visit the #SkiptheStuff website here.
According to the City of Denver, the #SkipTheStuff ordinance is expected to reduce plastic waste, also complementing the city's 'Bring Your Own Bag' program. The 'Bring Your Own Bag' program required retailers to start charging 10 cents per disposable bag last July.
Similar legislation was passed at the state level in 2021, banning plastic bags and polystyrene containers statewide by 2024. In 2023, businesses will be required to charge 10 cents per single-use plastic bag as a means of using up inventory before the full ban gets put in place the following year. Colorado became the 9th state to ban single-use bags.
(1) comment
Yes! It's about time. It's not difficult to bring your own utensils for lunch to work. I've been doing that (& prefer to pack my own cloth bags at the market) for years!
