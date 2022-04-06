Planning a trip to Colorado Springs? Skip the hotel and sleep at a beloved state park.
On April 6, Cheyenne Mountain State Park announced that two sleeping cabins with a six-person capacity are now available to rent at the Pikes Peak region destination.
Found sitting side-by-side in the park's Meadows Group Campground loop, the cabins feature a small kitchen, a dining space, a bathroom, and a patio. They're available starting at $120 per night. The cabin patio also features a picnic table, a fire pit, and a gas grill.
While Cheyenne Mountain State Park is currently home to 51 'full hook-up' campsites and 10 tent sites, the two cabins are the first of their type at the destination, likely to be very appealing to those willing to pay a little more for a lot more comfort.
Each cabin is furnished with two queen-size bunk beds and a pullout couch. Smoking and pets are prohibited.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park is home to 27 miles of trails, best known for Dixon Trail, which climbs to the top of 9,570-foot Cheyenne Mountain, passing the site of a plane crash and a historic cabin along the way.
Book time at one of the cabins on the state park website. Two night minimum stay required.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.