Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) will be implementing a new wilderness backcountry camping permit reservation system for 2022, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a news release on Thursday.
Under the new system, permits and reservations will be required for all overnight camping at the park.
"Wilderness camping permits help provide a quality experience, minimize impacts to resources, and ensure that sites are available for those who plan ahead and reserve a permit in advance. An overnight permit is required for backcountry camping year-round, and from May through October demand can exceed availability in certain areas of the park’s backcountry," NPS said in a press release.
Permits will be available starting March 2 at 8 AM, and can be purchased at www.recreation.gov. The park will no longer be accepting reservations by phone, mail, fax or in-person.
For more information on camping at RMNP, including camping regulations, trail descriptions and maps, visit the NPS website.
