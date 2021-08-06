Curecanti National Recreation Area in southwestern Colorado was recently named as an International Dark Sky Park.
The National Park Service and the International Dark Sky Association made the announcement on Thursday, recognizing the exceptional quality of the park’s night skies and added opportunities to enhance visitor experiences.
“There is a deep appreciation for dark skies in this community,” said Curecanti Superintendent Deanna Greco. “The National Park Service is strongly invested in their preservation, interpretation, and protection.”
Curecanti is also the first National Recreation Area to be certified under the program, according to the press release.
Many partners supported Curecanti in the certification process including the towns of Gunnison and Lake City, the Gunnison Valley Observatory, the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, Western Colorado University, and the Colorado Plateau Dark Sky Cooperative.
Curecanti National Recreation Area is home to Blue Mesa, the largest body of water in Colorado, boasting 96 miles of shoreline. Curecanti spans 41,790 acres in Gunnison and Montrose counties.
For stargazing opportunities nearby, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park also has been certified as a dark sky park.
Founded in 2001, the mission of the International Dark-Sky Association is to preserve and protect the nighttime environment and our heritage of dark skies through environmentally responsible outdoor lighting.
To learn more about the International Dark-Sky Association, please visit www.darksky.org. For more information about Curecanti National Recreation Area, please visit www.nps.gov/cure.
