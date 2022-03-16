After more than a year of public debate on the topic, Clear Creek County officials have selected a new name to replace the 'Mount Evans' namesake of a local 14,264-foot peak.
Officials made the decision after considering five proposed options, including Mount Cheyenne-Arapaho, Mount Soule, Mount Rosalie, Mount Evans, and Mount Blue Sky. They selected the latter, Mount Blue Sky, which had been submitted by southern Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes.
Now that county officials have made their endorsement, the decision is passed on to the governor's office and then to the federal government. It is likely the change will ultimately push through.
The Mount Evans name comes from Colorado Territory Governor John Evans, who has faced criticism over the years due to his role in the Sand Creek Massacre and his brutal treatment of Native Americans. In November of 1864 and during Evans' stint in office, Colonel Chivington ordered 700 calvary troops to attack a peaceful Native American encampment, resulting in more than hundred deaths. Evans later decorated Chivington and his men for their efforts. Evans was later accused of a cover-up of the massacre and forced to resign as governor in 1865 following a federal investigation.
Despite controversy surrounding Evans as a politician and the Sand Creek Massacre, Mount Rosalie was renamed Mount Evans in 1895.
Clear Creek County Commissioner Randy Wheelock is hopeful the change will be officially made on a state and federal levels by the end of the year.
(8) comments
It'd be good to rename Mount Democrat while they're "fixing the past". The Democrats were the party of slavery, Jim Crow and the Ku Klux Klan.
BAAHAA! Our world is full of real issues to solve that would actually mean something, but yet our political leaders spend time on this nonsense. The slide continues.
Was Mount Crybaby little b**tch*** taken?
Touche!
Oh Brother! This is so stupid!
I get that the behaviors attributed to him here were deplorable, horrific. But we cannot rewrite the past simply because of the people or activities that once were. I would not condone those behaviors today at all. I do not excuse the behavior or accept it; it was terrible. But I also do not agree that this mountain, and so many other landmarks and American icons should be renamed because of past behaviors. It will always be Mount Evans to me.
Sorry, this is simply insane. Renaming mountains, parks and who knows what else. Why? Did we steal land from the Indigenous Peoples? Or are we like our ancestors that got driven out of the countries in Europe and came to North America seeking religious freedom?
A Pueblo City Councilman was involved in the defacing of the bust of Christopher Columbus in Pueblo. It was a misdemeanor. Funny, most every other statue, our flag, those are felonies. Why is this man still on the City Council? Why isn't he being prosecuted? He committed a crime. We're it not for Christopher Columbus opening access to the new world, where would be be?
The woke virtue signaling needs to stop, is Denver next? I'm sure somebody can find something offensive about it.
