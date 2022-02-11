Skiing and snowboarding can be expensive hobbies and depending on how far you travel to hit the slopes, lodging might be another major cost to consider.
The Pad, a new hotel and hostel in Silverthorne, promises guests a close proximity to the slopes while keeping affordability in mind.
"The Pad is for the modern traveler; those who prioritize experience, adventure, and new friendships. We bring an affordable, yet high-amenity, lodging option to resort areas so that our guests can focus their spending on activities and experiences in the Rocky Mountains and our community," The Pad's online mission statement reads.
The hotel offers a range of lodging options, from deluxe private suites to shared dormitory style rooms.
"We believe that lodging cost should never be a deterrent to travel and that you shouldn’t have to forego comfort to uphold this value. We have created a space that is chic, comfortable, environmentally & socially conscious, and efficient in design," reads a description of the hotel.
The shared, hostel-style dorms are the cheapest option, starting at $52.64 a night according to The Pad's website. This option includes, twin bunk-beds, a community bathroom, privacy screens, storage lockers, reading lights, and charging stations. Those who stay in these rooms will be required to show proof of vaccination.
Other room options include private rooms, micro rooms, and 'container rooms' – that are literally made out of repurposed shipping containers.
"Our motto: spend the money on the activities that brought you here, not on the bed you’re sleeping in," the website says.
The hotel will also offer activities for guests, including yoga and outdoor recreation introductory courses.
The hotel is located within a short drive from Keystone Resort, Breckenridge Resort, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski area, and Arapahoe Basin.
For more information or to book your stay, visit The Pad's website.
