According to officials from Vail Mountain, the resort's newest Game Creek Express and Sun Down Express chairlifts will be opening next month.
"Concrete foundations are poured, lift towers have flown into place, and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall. This week, the last of our major lift components arrived to the top of the mountain near Wildwood Express (#3), where our teams will start the final preparations of our two new lifts," a post from the resort said.
The exact opening date for these lifts has not yet been determined, and will rely on natural snow fall amounts over the next few weeks. However, officials are anticipating that the lifts will be open by mid to late December.
"We never hold terrain here at Vail Mountain. Once it’s safe to ski and ride, we’ll start opening terrain around our construction project. If Mother Nature goes bonkers and we keep getting more and more snow, we can open Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls with High Noon Express (#5) and Sun Up Express (#9), as well as China Bowl, Tea Cup Bowl, Blue Sky Basin and the rest of the gang," the post reads.
