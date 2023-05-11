According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a new camping option is set to open at one of the most popular Front Range state park destinations.
Scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, a large 'tent-only' group camping site with 16 tent pads will be available at Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs. Reservable for $120 per night, each tent site is 10-feet by 10-feet and can accommodate two small tents or one large tent. A community fire pit that's on-site has seating for up to 36 people, with other amenities including a sheltered picnic space with charcoal grills, tables, and a water hydrant. Restrooms with flushing toilets are also available at the site.
Dubbed the 'Turkey Roost Group Tent Campground,' the site delivers unobstructed views of Cheyenne Mountain. It's expected to be a popular spot for tent-only groups that may include youth organizations, school outings, family gatherings, and more.
While the site hasn't opened quite yet, the reservation system is up and running. Reserve your spot here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.