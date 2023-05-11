A tent camping pad in Cheyenne Mountain State Park's new Turkey Roost tent-only group camping site. Photo: Mike Ivis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a new camping option is set to open at one of the most popular Front Range state park destinations.

Scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, a large 'tent-only' group camping site with 16 tent pads will be available at Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs. Reservable for $120 per night, each tent site is 10-feet by 10-feet and can accommodate two small tents or one large tent. A community fire pit that's on-site has seating for up to 36 people, with other amenities including a sheltered picnic space with charcoal grills, tables, and a water hydrant. Restrooms with flushing toilets are also available at the site.

Dubbed the 'Turkey Roost Group Tent Campground,' the site delivers unobstructed views of Cheyenne Mountain. It's expected to be a popular spot for tent-only groups that may include youth organizations, school outings, family gatherings, and more.

While the site hasn't opened quite yet, the reservation system is up and running. Reserve your spot here.

