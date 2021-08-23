This Aug. 9, 2021 photo shows Chief Ranger Erika Jostad in Grand Teton National Park in Moose, Wyo. Erika Jostad’s baseline for what Grand Teton National Park is like in the summer, is skewed by 2021, easily the busiest year in the park’s 92-year-and-running history. Teton Park’s incoming permanent chief ranger has been in the job for months on an interim basis, during which time she’s overseen some 60 “incident responses” to fire — and that’s with a couple months of wildfire season remaining. The more general emergency call caseload has ballooned, too, outpacing gains in visitation and increasing nearly 70% over the average from the past five years.(Mike Koshmrl/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP)