The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has unanimously approved new wolf-hazing rules for ranchers following two recent cases of wolf depredation – one involving cattle and another involving a pet dog.
Prior to the vote on December 30, ranchers could not do much to dissuade wolves from harassing livestock. Now, ranches are allowed to use many hazing techniques in order to frighten or annoy the wolves, the commission decided. The ultimate goal of hazing would be to keep wolves away from livestock.
"The list of scare devices and scare tactics identified in the rule – propane cannons, vehicles, ATVs, noisemakers, fox lights and motion- and radio-activated guard devices – is not exhaustive and other unspecified techniques to scare gray wolves may be used," CPW regulations manage Krista Heiner said in a summary of the rule changes.
The new rules also specify that ranchers will not be allowed to kill or injure a wolf in defense of livestock.
"The use of any technique, including those authorized by this rule, in a manner that results in the injury or death of a gray wolf may constitute unlawful harassment or an illegal take," the summary read.
The wolf population in Colorado was eradicated in the 1940s, with a functional population of the species absent from the state for decades. However, in 2020, a small pack with two adults naturally migrated to the area from a bordering state. A 2020 ballot measure was later approved, directing the CPW commission to create a plan for the reintroduction and management of gray wolves by December 2023.
Part of that plan must include a protection plan for livestock owners, including the use of state funds to fairly compensate for losses, according to CPW.
In December, CPW confirmed that a wolf killed a domestic calf in Jackson County, Colorado. Weeks later a dog was killed by a wolf in the same region.
