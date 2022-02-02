An important piece of safety gear that often goes overlooked in the backcountry is something that can provide a reliable means of communication with those back home. While breaking away from the civilized world can be nice during a hike or camping trip, it's still important to be prepared should something go wrong when outside of cell phone reception.
If you've been reading OutThere Colorado for long, you know I'm a fan of the Garmin inReach Explorer device. Whether I'm using it to let friends back home know that I'll be overdue from a trip or using it to retrace my route in the snow, I've found that even just having the device on me can deliver a peace of mind.
While the full-size Garmin inReach Explorer that I regularly use has many features that are difficult to replace, some adventurers may be looking for a smaller, more affordable option that offers similar capabilities.
On February 2, Garmin announced that they're releasing a 'Garmin inReach Mini 2' device, an upgrade from the original 'Mini' model. It's designed to outperform its predecessor in every way, bringing potentially life-saving technology to the palm of a hand.
Not only does the compact device offer two-way texting and location tracking basically anywhere on the globe, it also offers up to 30 days of battery life during '30-minute' tracking mode use, which means the device is sending out tracking information every 30 minutes. Perhaps even more impressive is it's performance at the 10-minute interval, where the Mini 2 battery lasts for 14 days. This compares to less than four days (90 hours) with the original Mini.
The Mini 2 also offers something Garmin calls 'TrakBack,' which helps users find their way back to their starting location – something particularly helpful when snow may cover tracks. The device also allows users to share their location in real-time with those they chose.
My gripe with many electronic devices designed for outdoor recreation tends to be with battery life and a battery life of up to 30 days is hard to beat. This makes the inReach Mini perfect for long-term backpackers and campers. It's compact size will also likely make the device appealing to trail runners.
Look for reviews of the device to start appearing soon.
The price for this model is currently set at $399.99 on the Garmin website with a monthly subscription plan required for most functionality (starting at about $12/month with an annual contract).
A GPS device like this is one great way of staying connected while in the backcountry.
It's also important to make sure you've told someone where you're headed and when you'll be back.
For a list of gear recommended for a winter hike, click here. Find a more general list of recommending gear for hiking here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
So how expensive is this Garman to help people who are hiking in any place?Thank you, Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.