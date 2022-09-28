Garmin has released a new product that's likely to appeal to many people adventuring around the state of Colorado – the inReach Messenger. Part of the same product line that includes the popular inReach Explorer device, the Messenger product promises to offer users reliable connection, even when they're far from cell service.
The Garmin Messenger works with a 'companion' smart phone-based app, but also has plenty of functionality when a phone isn't available.
Use of the app allows for convenient two-way messaging (or group messaging), but other features aren't reliant on a smart phone, including SOS alerts, location sharing, weather forecasting, and some tracking features.
At a price point of $299, plus a monthly service fee, this device offers a cheaper option with a lot of the important functionality that would typically come with a more expensive Garmin device. Plus, at just four ounces and smaller than a hockey puck, it's very packable. The battery can last up to a year when powered off and up to 28 days with default settings used.
Not only would this product be great for those hiking Colorado's remote trails, it would also be a great option for those traveling to remote trailheads or on remote backcountry roads. Imagine running into vehicle troubles without connection – a device of this nature would make calling for help easy.
Find out more about the Garmin Messenger device here.
