A new route has been built on the popular Ouray Via Ferrata system, which first opened in the spring of 2020.
Dubbed the 'Upstream' route, this new route uses the same entrance as the existing 'Downstream' route (which starts on the Ice Park Loop trail), also traveling above the Uncompahgre River through the wild Uncompahgre Gorge.
According to the Ouray Via Ferrata website, the new 'Upstream' route offers a more challenging experience with fewer rungs and more natural rock features used for progression. While the route is more challenging, it still features the same protection via a via ferrata attachment system.
This route is rated as much more difficult compared to the previously existing 'Downstream' route. Those looking to check it out should be prepared for a physically demanding experience with some technical segments. Previous experience on a via ferrata or other climbing-related experience is recommended.
The website about the route states that it features 5,000-plus feet of linear climbing and a vertical ladder that is 60-feet in length. There's also a 'leap of faith' across a gorge. The pre-existing 'Downstream' route is described as 4,000-plus feet.
Both routes opened for the season on May 6, operating from 8 AM to 4 PM through October 31. While anyone can access the route for free, those inexperienced in via ferrata travel should hire a guide. This activity can be deadly, especially when equipment is not used properly.
Equipment requirements and other rules exist. Read more about that here.
A via ferrata route is a type of route that allows people to travel rugged, technical terrain without as much risk and without having to set-up gear as one would typically do while rock climbing. Those on route use a harness with two clips to move between pieces of installed protection without ever having to fully unclip from the route.
A number of these routes exist in Colorado, including one in the nearby town of Telluride and another at the Cave of the Winds destination in Colorado Springs.
(1) comment
Is our state cool or what? Thank you for this.
