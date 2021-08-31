While hazy Colorado skies were predicted on Tuesday, a new fire that sparked in Colorado Springs has added its plume to the mix.
According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, a grass fire that sparked near Cedar Valley Lane and West Woodman Road grew to three acres before being contained. Images from the scene show smoldering ground and a little bit of lingering smoke.
The first was first reported on Twitter at about 1:00 PM, reported to be contained by 1:45 PM.
West Woodman Road was closed to thru traffic at the time of the most recent update at 1:45 PM.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.