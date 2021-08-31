This photo was posted in the most recent update, following containment of the blaze. Photo Credit: CSFD PIO via Twitter.

While hazy Colorado skies were predicted on Tuesday, a new fire that sparked in Colorado Springs has added its plume to the mix.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, a grass fire that sparked near Cedar Valley Lane and West Woodman Road grew to three acres before being contained. Images from the scene show smoldering ground and a little bit of lingering smoke.

The first was first reported on Twitter at about 1:00 PM, reported to be contained by 1:45 PM.

West Woodman Road was closed to thru traffic at the time of the most recent update at 1:45 PM.

Spencer McKee
Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

