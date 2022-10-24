The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR), near Colorado Springs, is kicking things off early with the opening of its 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru holiday display.
This year, the drive-thru experience will include dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, digital animation, and over one million individual LED lights.
"Magic of Lights will bring Southern Colorado incredible light displays, including the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Barbie, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life-size dinosaurs celebrating the season, Big Foot Monster Trucks, and Winter Wonderland, as well as Magic of Lights favorites, including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, and the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights," according to a news release.
The drive-thru will be open nightly from November 18, until January 1, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, and cost $15 per vehicle, and can be bought here.
