Last week, a 53-year-old woman fell 200 feet to her death while climbing Telluride's popular Via Ferrata route. At the time, few details related to the death were released, leading many to wonder what happened on the unique route that features safety cables, metal rungs, and big exposure.
According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, there were no hardware failures of the safety equipment built into the cliff face and there were no gear malfunctions. The victim instead took an unwitnessed fall while fully unclipped. The accident occurred to the west of the well-known 'Main Event' feature of the route, which is known for being very exposed. She was climbing the route with a friend at the time, though the winding nature of the route can make it difficult to see far in either direction.
While via ferrata routes are known for offering safe passage on difficult terrain due to a redundant clipping system that allows travelers to always be connected to the wall by at least one point of contact, the via ferrata route in Telluride features safety lines and rungs only on the technically difficult sections. This leaves some non-technical portions of the route that resemble a hiking trail without any protection amid exposure that could be deadly with a trip or slip.
Author's Note: Having been on the route a few times, I'd say roughly 25 percent of the route is unclipped. While the unclipped portion is very walkable and similar to a standard hiking trail, there's a big fall risk flanking one side.
Specifics were not released regarding exactly where the hiker fell from and whether or not she was on a section where safety options were available.
The type of gear used for a via ferrata route typically consists of two dynamic weight-bearing cords with carabiners at one end, attached to a harness at the other end. To use this device, a person continually moves the clips along safety wires and metal rungs as they proceed along the route, always having at least one clip attached. Because the individual that died in this accident was unclipped at the time they fell, it is likely they either made a mistake and unclipped both carabiners at the same time or that they were on a non-technical stretch of the route where they could not clip in.
Regardless of what exactly led to this tragic accident, it can still serve as a good reminder to be familiar with equipment being used during outdoor recreation. In order to climb a via ferrata in Colorado, one needs to know how to use a carabiner (and the via ferrata-specific carabiner system), a harness, and a helmet. Understanding this equipment can be the difference between life and death. It's also crucial to be familiar with the experience itself, having done research and knowing what to expect.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragedy.
The image below has been included for demonstrative purposes, showing how a via ferrata route is traveled and what the exposure looks like on the via ferrata route in Telluride. Accidents on the route are extremely rare.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Thanks for the interesting article, Spencer. Good to know that a substantial portion of the via ferrata is unclipped.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.