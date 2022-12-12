Beginning on January 1, 2023, the new Colorado law that prohibits the sale of non-cage-free eggs will go into effect. The law, House Bill 20-1343, was signed earlier this year.
"Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens. The Colorado general assembly passed HB20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling or transporting for sale in Colorado egg products that are not from a cage-free farm," according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
The law requires confined hens to be in a cage-free housing system with at least one square foot of usable floor per hen, to be in compliance. It will also ban Colorado business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, eggs and egg products unless they are cage-free.
“By including enrichments such as scratch areas, perches, nest boxes, and dust bathing, cage-free housing allows hens to exhibit their natural behaviors,” said Julie Mizak, Egg Program Manager at the Colorado Department of Agriculture in the release.
To give farm owners time to adjust their practices, there will be a grace period with modified requirements, that will end on January 1, 2025. Some exceptions to the requirements will be made for farms with 3,000 or fewer egg-laying hens, the release said.
More information about the new law can be found at ag.colorado.gov/eggs.
Woke yokes on you, Colorado.
The California'ing of Colorado is in full swing. I will be buying from a little local farm. This "well-thought out" law will only increase egg prices even higher than they are now. You people get what you voted for.
How cool. So, no more bread, pasta, ice cream, and a very long list of products made with eggs will no longer be available. Because the manufacturers of these products will never be able to certify that every egg used did not come from a caged layer. Very smart
I worked in several chicken raising/egg laying operations as a teenager. Not once did I ever hear even one of them complain. As long as you fed and watered them, picked up their eggs and shoveled up their poop underneath, they never let out as much as a sigh. These animals, like many others were put on this earth for our sustenance, not for their leisure. They are not being abused just because they can't run around loose. I don't hear anyone whining about our beef and milk coming from penned up cattle. But just give give it a few years and we'll all be forced into vegetarianism before long, not because of unavailability, but not being able to afford it. I imagine one day I'll only be able to buy fish raised in ponds!
Why is this necessary? People who want free range eggs, they have that option. Colorado Dem lawmakers are ruining Colorado! Eggs are already 3-4 times more expensive than 2 years ago. Who is looking out for our fixed-income elderly?
One would think that the Colorado General Assembly would have more important things to consider, rather than guaranteeing to raise the cost of eggs.
Eggs are over $4 a dozen at King Soopers now. Just wait.
It depends on where you buy them as hubby and to got to three stores and ended up paying $4.59 for a 18 pak!
I grew up on a Farm, uncle had milking cows and aunt had her Egg farm, three low huge barns,and never had a problem chickens went out in the morning before school and came back when cows came home in afternoon! My dad had inherited 50 chicks and but they were kept in the barn loft but he kept them fed with basically bugs and stuff that looked the same as the outside chickens as it was raked up from outside on the ground area by us kids to help feed them! We did not use chemicals at all on properties,and did not taste any different than my aunts chicken eggs and whatever they ate on the ground plus they all always had fresh water too! Sime had brown eggs and some were white but all taste the same and she always threw away any eggs that had blood in the yolk and that was rare! She never had any trouble with the Egg inspectors either in fact they bought her eggs when ever they came! By the way Butter was two differents one is traditional butter that comes from uncle's Holsteins a good milking cow and we made buttermilk and butter but auntie also used a rich golden yellow butter that came from Jersey cows and very good for baking and she went to a good friend who raised them for their rich butter and whatever he had raised!
