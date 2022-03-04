A new bill has been introduced to the Colorado General Assembly to protect and improve the habitats of bees and other pollinators by restricting pesticide use.
The 'Protect Health of Pollinators And People' bill, or SB22-131, proposes several measures to reduce and study pesticide use and its effect.
The bill would restrict pesticide use at schools, preschool programs, child care centers, and children's resident camps and would require violations to be reported.
"Sections 5 and 6 require the commissioner of agriculture to adopt rules designating as restricted-use certain pesticides that contain an active ingredient belonging to the neonicotinoid class of insecticides or the sulfoxomine class of insecticides, but allowing the use of such pesticides in pet care, personal care, wood preservatives, and indoor pest-control products and products used on golf courses," the bill summary said.
The bill also calls for the creation of a pilot program to study the decrease of pollinator populations in Colorado.
"In conducting the study, the DNR executive director shall consult with other state agencies and with scientists with expertise in pollinator health, ecological processes, biodiversity, native plants, and ecological land management. The DNR executive director shall submit a report of the study to the general assembly and the governor on or before January 1, 2024," the bill reads.
Colorado is home to 946 native bee species that are a crucial part of the state's ecosystems.
"Pollinators provide critical ecosystem benefits that are essential to maintaining the diversity of the state's native flowering plants and the state's biodiversity. The decline in pollinator populations has implications for the state's food supply, the resilience of the state's ecosystems, and the health of the state's citizens," he bill said.
For more information, find the full bill here.
(2) comments
One of the saddest facets of human continuing degradation of nature is that every generation will not even know the beauty and wonder that their parents knew….just as their parents knew less in turn than their parents.
One example. The lack of the enchantment of hundreds of fireflies lighting up a meadow or park on a summer nights that was commonplace in my school days.
Every human generation is stealing from those to come.
Mtgolfer53 yes you are absolutely right about the fireflies! I remenber growing with then back in Solon, New York and having my auntie show me how to catch them and later release then too! It was so beautiful to see then at night thank you God for giving us such beauty! Jess
