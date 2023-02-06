The Colorado General Assembly is tackling the topic of pet ownership and affordable housing with the recently introduced House Bill 23-1068. The passage of the bill would prohibit landlords from charging tenants security deposits or pet rent.
The bill calls for the creation of a "pet-friendly landlord damage mitigation program" to be carried out by the Department of Local Affairs.
"Under the program, a landlord may receive reimbursement for actual damage caused to a rental premises by a pet animal allowed to reside with the tenant up to $1,000," the bill reads.
Landlords that accept reimbursement will not be allowed to pursue any legal action against the tenants regarding damage caused by pets.
The bill would also bar insurance companies from denying homeowners insurance policies due to breed discrimination.
"Insurers are also prohibited from asking or otherwise inquiring about the specific breed or mixture of breeds of dog kept at a dwelling except to ask if the dog is known to be or has been declared a dangerous dog," the bill summary reads.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(7) comments
The Democrat legislature again doing something stupid. Going to be a lot harder for pet owners to find a place to rent if the landlords have to take a chance on getting reimbursed for damages the tenant's pets cause.
Here we go again with liberal/democratic government ruining everything.
More government overreach
This is not fair to landlords who might have more than $1000 in damage. There are responsible pet owners and those that let them run wild in a home and soil everything!
👍
If passed could make Colorado a less pet friendly state as many landlords would outright prohibit pets, due to the limit on damages.
Seems fair to me.
Just like some people allow their animals to wander freely around the neighborhood instead of keeping them under control, some people make little to no effort to keep a pet from damaging other people's property in a rental situation.
While I agree that this is trending towards government overreach, we have mostly the irresponsible pet owners to thank for this action.
If a child were to cause an excess amount of damage in a rental, the parents are responsible, right? Why should pet damage be treated any differently? Some pet owners view their animals as offspring at some level so, they should also be held accountable for any damage related to an out of control pet.
If this makes the state less pet friendly, perhaps the owners will be compelled to change their behavior thus making future enforcement of this possible law unnecessary in all but a few cases.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.