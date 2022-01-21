The official cause of the Marshall fire has not yet been determined and according to a report from 9News, investigators are looking into the possibility that the fire spread from an underground coal fire in an abandoned mine.
Though it may seem unbelievable, Colorado is actually home to around 38 active underground coal fires, one of which is located beneath Boulder County.
There is not much that can be done to extinguish an underground fire, but the state does put resources toward mitigation to keep them under control every year.
Burning coal seams have caused wildfires in the past, so it is not unbelievable that the Marshall Fire blaze could have been caused by an already-burning underground fire.
"Colorado's mining history has left a rich legacy. However, this legacy also includes 23,000 inactive and abandoned mines that can be as dangerous as they are picturesque," the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety said on their website.
Investigators are now trying to determine whether the "Marshall Mine" breached the surface on December 30, according to 9News. If so, then it is plausible that amid 100 MPH winds and dry conditions on that day, that an underground blaze may have indeed caused the most destructive fire in Colorado history.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.