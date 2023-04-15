If passed, a bill that was recently introduced to the Colorado General Assembly could mean fire resilient housing grants for Coloradans that live in wildfire prone regions.
House Bill 23-1273 would allow Colorado homeowners to apply for the "wildfire resilient grant program".
"The program allows homeowners to apply to receive a grant for retrofitting or improving a house or other structure on the homeowner's property with strategies and technologies for structure hardening in order to make the house or structure more resilient to the risk of wildfire," the bill summary reads.
The location of the applicant's home, and their proposed improvement will go into consideration when awarding grant money, the bill reads.
The bill also calls for the division of fire prevention and control to create a fund so it can award grants and promote structure hardening. If the bill gets passed, $2 million dollars will be allocated from the fund from the state's general fund.
