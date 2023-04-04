If passed, a bill that was introduced to the Colorado General Assembly early last week could mean delays on Colorado's gray wolf reintroduction plans.
The aim of Senate Bill 23-256 is two-fold. First, it would prohibit the introduction of gray wolves until the United States Secretary of the Interior decides if they should be considered an experimental population, under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
"An experimental population is a geographically-described group that is isolated from other existing populations of the species. Individuals in the experimental population are classified as threatened, not endangered, under the ESA," according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA).
This distinction could allow the state to define circumstances where hazing, injuring, or killing wolves would be allowed in Colorado; For example, when protecting livestock.
Wolves in Yellowstone National Park, for instance, were introduced as an experimental population.
The bill would also prevent wolf reintroduction if:
"The United States Secretary of the Interior or the United States Department of Agriculture has not completed an environmental impact study under federal law," the bill summary states.
Sponsors of the bill claim that its passage is necessary in order to maintain public peace, health, or safety in Colorado when wolves arrive in the state.
On Tuesday, a coalition of wildlife advocacy groups spoke out against the bill in a letter to the senate.
“If this bill became law, wolf restoration - which Coloradans voted for - wouldn't happen until 2029 at the very earliest,” said Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director for WildEarth Guardians in a news release from the group.
“Federal 10(j) management rules have a statute of limitations of 6 years. So a lawsuit could be filed in 2029, which would delay wolf reintroductions to almost a decade from now.”
(11) comments
Coloradans didn’t vote for this as stated. Denver and Boulder residents voted for it since it had no effect on them and they think wolves are cute and fury. Let’s release some there and see what they think when their let’s are decimated
Same old reply….release wolves in the city because some people voted for reintroduction that don’t live on Ranch land. Unrealistic and moronic response. Maybe think of something helpful and useful. I have heard this response adnauseam.
Exactly. They have nothing else - no facts whatsoever to back up their rhetoric.
Great!!
This is how a democracy works; complicated and frustrating.
With this the ranchers won;t have to "Shoot and Shovel" to protect their herds or buy expensive dogs and systems to protect their herds.
Someone call all the people on the west coast (and the few on the east coast) that funded this vote, and tell them to let Colorado alone. Note; there was one person in that group from Evergreen.
There are wolves dispersing naturally into Colorado against all odds through the kill zone of Wyoming. We will have wolves .like it or not. Why not find a way to co-exist? People are afraid of wolves and this fear fuels discontent and resistance. Please don’t use Idaho and Montana as examples of how to manage wolves. These rogue states trap, snare, kill pups in dens, and aerial shoot. That doesn’t have to happen in Colorado. Wisconsin is a much smaller state and they are co-existing. We can, too.
Let's hope this passes. Seems like every state that has wolves regrets reintroducing them.
This is ridiculous. The secretary of the interior hasn’t done a thing to help wolves so why would she now? After all this time they haven’t done an environmental impact study? I don’t care who voted yes or no for wolf reintroduction, the yes vote won. Ranchers are stalling and they use our public lands for their livestock for a reasonable fee. It is up to them to figure out how to manage wolf reintroduction with nonlethal methods. I myself have recommended types of livestock guardian dogs that will not just alert of a wolf’s presence, but they will chase and fight wolves effectively and efficiently, and even kill them. I am tired of hearing about how the flatland's voted reintroduction and the ranchers in wolf country of Colorado voted against. This is democracy folks. You deal with the repercussions. Some wolves are dispersing into the state through treacherous wolf kill areas through Wyoming and they have made it successfully. This is natural, not reintroduction.
Stall tactics are paramount when it comes to resistance. Let’s move on. Wolves are an essential part of predator/prey balance in Colorado’s ecosystem.
Agreed!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
It'd be great if the State Legislature will do something to protect the ranchers instead of the Metro area voters who won't be affected by wolves. Hope this common sense bill becomes law.
👍
The ranchers are capable of protecting their livestock if they put some effort into it. It is a shame that bills are introduced when a vote passes, just because people are afraid of wolves, don’t understand the science, and because they are too lazy to help themselves. Turning cattle loose on my public land gives me every right to be as adamant as ranchers are. Perhaps we should introduce a bill to raise the fees for leasing public land usage so I can get as much use out of the land that ranchers do!
