In case you missed it, Colorado is getting a new area code – 983. It's coming to the Denver metro area as the state's fifth area code in June and is the result of running out of available numbers that can be used with the 303 and 720 area codes.
Following an announcement of the new area code, Governor Jared Polis took to Facebook to share a bit of Colorado's area code history.
According to Polis, the well-known 303 area code was first used in 1947 for the entire state of Colorado. It would be more than 40 years, in 1988, before a second area code was added for Colorado Springs and the southern part of the state – 719. Just seven years later, in 1995, another code was added for use in northern and western Colorado – 970. The fourth, and newest code until June, was then added in 1998 as an additional code to be used in the Denver metro area – 720.
It would be 24 years until a new code would be needed in 2022 and now, that new code is set to enter use in a few weeks.
If they would stop giving out phone numbers to telemarketers, there would be plenty of numbers to spare
