According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is bringing temperatures well below zero in some parts of Colorado, with Wednesday and Thursday being two of the coldest days yet this fall.
The coldest temperature reported by the Boulder branch of the National Weather Service on Wednesday was -11 degrees Fahrenheit (after wind chill) on top of Berthoud Pass, which connects I-70 to the Winter Park area. At 11,307 feet, this pass is often subject to frigid temperatures, snow, and ice.
It is worth noting that the temperature station for Berthoud Pass is found at a location above where the actual road of the pass is, located on nearby Colorado Mines Peak. The National Weather Service stated that this temperature was taken at 12,477 feet of elevation.
Cold temperatures around the state of Colorado have continued into Thursday morning, with Alamosa reaching single-digits for the first time since last March. The temperature in Alamosa this morning was a bone-chilling 9 degrees.
Wind gusts in the range of 40 to 60 miles per hour are expected in the Sawatch and Mosquito mountain ranges through tonight. Strong winds are also expected in the plains. In the mountains, this could result in blowing snow and limited visibility, while on the plains, fire risk is elevated due to the dangerous gusts.
As seasons start to change, it's important to keep both possible lows and wind strength in mind. It's always better to have more layers than needed than not enough to stay warm.
If you're headed out on a high-elevation winter hike, a website like Mountain-Forecast.com is great, as this will show wind speeds and expected temperatures at various elevations on a given peak.
More snow is expected to move through Colorado on Thursday, specifically in the central and northern mountains.
Find more information from the National Weather Service here.
