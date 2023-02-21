The results of a recent necropsy that was conducted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) offers new information about the mountain lion that was shot to death in December after attacking a dog in Gilpin County.
According to CPW, the dog's owner contacted officials to report the incident on the night on December 27. The owner reported that the lion attacked the dog in his backyard and dragged it over the fence.
CPW reports that the owner shot an estimated 20 rounds at the lion with a .223 caliber rifle, killing it. The dog survived, but suffered several puncture wounds on its head, neck, and legs from being in the jaws of the mountain lion. Earlier that same night, law enforcement received a report about another dog that was attacked near where the lion was killed. That pet, an 80-pound Husky, survived.
An online mountain lion activity map was published in December by community members that alleges that there have been at least 30 incidents where a lion either attacked, killed, or was suspected of killing pets in Nederland and its surrounding communities in 2022.
According to the necropsy report, the approximately 3-year-old lion was healthy and did not have any underlying diseases. It is also important to note that the animal was in good condition, had fat throughout the carcass, and did not show evidence of malnutrition or starving. It also did not have evidence of a recent meal in its body, save a few hairs, the report reads.
This may enforce the theory that the lion was acting as an opportunistic hunter and not suffering from a lack of natural resources.
The lion was shot multiple times, including on the chest and head, the report states.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
"This may enforce the theory that the lion was acting as an opportunistic hunter and not suffering from a lack of natural resources" But no way of really knowing whether it had other wildlife to pursue or if irresponsible dog owners just made their pets an easier meal by letting them out without monitoring them.
Riffle?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.