In honor of Colorado Missing Persons Day, which took place on February 3, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations has released a list of nearly 600 individuals that have been missing in Colorado for a year or longer.
Colorado Missing Persons Day is an extension of National Missing Persons Day, and aims to bring awareness to the hundreds of missing persons cases throughout the state.
“While Colorado law enforcement agencies have recorded a number of solved cold cases in the past year, we must never lose sight of the families still left without answers about their missing loved ones,” said CBI Director John Camper in a news release.
“While we are making great strides in incorporating emerging technologies as part of some cold case investigations, we must continue to also focus our resources on supporting families who are navigating the myriad of challenges associated with having a missing loved one.”
The full list of hundreds of missing Coloradans can be found, here.
For Colorado Missing Persons Day, CBI has also shared an online space for the family and friends of missing people to share stories and tributes.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.