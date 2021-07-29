Nearly 60,000 pounds of trash were removed from a Colorado homeless encampment located up a mountainside in Glenwood Springs. Trash piled up to eight feet deep in some spots, with items removed ranging from soiled mattresses to camping propane tanks to used hypodermic needles.
Cleanup efforts took more than a 1,000 hours of work to complete, according to the press release.
The project cost a total of $87,250, which was overseen by Garfield County Environmental Health Department. Numerous shelters were removed from the camp along with ten filled 30-yard roll-off trash receptacles. A five-gallon bucket was also used for disposing of hypodermic needles.
ECOS Environmental & Disaster Restoration, Inc. was awarded the contract to complete cleanup within 30 days, according to the press release.
Hundreds of small camping propane tanks and 34 five-gallon refillable propane tanks were found discarded in the encampment area, leading to the suspicion of illegal dumping.
Garfield County Environmental Health Manager Josh Williams told the Board of County Commissioners the magnitude of trash and steep terrain made the cleanup very difficult, and at times dangerous.
“In some parts of this area there was eight feet of debris; there was trash strewn about everywhere,” Williams said. “We managed to get some heavy equipment up in the initial ravine to help break some of the trash up. The campsites and tarp structures have been removed, and halfway up the mountain there were mattresses and furniture that are now gone.”
This is a disturbing trend that is getting worse everywhere. We were looking at campsites on Lizard Head Pass 2 weeks ago and came across a lot of trash at several campsites. I don't know if it was homeless people or not but it looked like it since there were toilets made from buckets and chairs in a few locations. One of the camp grounds we ended up at had homeless people living out of there cars in it. They weren't happy when their 14 days were up and they were forced to leave. The world is getting more messed up.
45% of homeless people have a mental illness. Couple that with a pandemic and an impressive increase in housing cost... people end up homeless. Not sure what you expect.
If you allow this behavior this is what you get, all on you Glenwood Springs.
It's a problem that only gets bigger. Those folks don't want to sleep there, living in a townhouse would be preferable I'm sure, yet there they are, without much money, many of them not 100% sane. Many, perhaps 3/4 or more could be contributing members of society in a very structured environment.
I got an error message saying my comment appears to be spam. too long I"m guessing, so I cut most of it off.
This must have been going on for some time toget that bad. This notion of the campers being harmless and helpless is naive and dangerous to all
Seems this was allowed to get quite out of control.
Behavior that gets rewarded gets repeated. If the government rewards the homeless by allowing them to camp and defecate anywhere, then that's what they're going to do.
The popular notion that homeless are harmless and helpless is naive. The situation is dangerous to all.
